SC: Decision on re-test after finding extent of paper leak

New Delhi: Observing a serious breach in the sanctity of the NEET-UG 2024 examination, the Supreme Court has indicated the possibility of ordering a re-test if the entirety of the process is affected. During Monday’s hearing, the court sought detailed information from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the timing and manner of the paper leak and the number of individuals involved, to assess the extent of the impact. The pleas will be taken up on July 11.



“Let us not be in self-denial. Self-denial is only adding to the problem,” Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud told the Centre and the NTA. The bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, underscored the need to determine the scope of the leak. “One thing which is very clear is that the leak has taken place. That the sanctity of the exam has been breached is beyond doubt. The question is how widespread is the leak,” the bench said.

The court emphasised that a re-test might be necessary if the breach in sanctity affects the entirety of the process. It highlighted that if the leak of the NEET-UG 2024 question paper has been propagated through social media, a re-test should be considered.

The bench pointed out that before making a decision on a re-test, it is essential to ascertain the geographical spread of the leak and the number of beneficiaries. The NEET-UG 2024 exam, which was taken by 23.33 lakh students at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 overseas, could be affected significantly if the leak is widespread.

“If the breach was confined to specific areas and it was possible to identify the wrongdoers, then it may not be appropriate to order for a re-test in an examination of such a massive scale,” the court noted. It also mentioned the need to scrutinise whether the breach was systemic and whether the integrity of the entire exam process was compromised.

The bench directed the investigating officer of the CBI to submit a report on the status of the investigation, which includes allegations of malpractices, OMR sheet manipulation, impersonation, and cheating. The NTA was also instructed to provide details on the steps taken to identify the beneficiaries of the leak and the centres and cities where the breach occurred.

The court highlighted the challenges of conducting a re-test for over 23 lakh candidates, stressing the need to understand the nature of the leak and the modalities involved. “If the modality of the leak is through electronic means like Telegram and WhatsApp then there is a possibility that the leak is widespread,” it said.

Expressing concern over ensuring the sanctity of NEET-UG, the court suggested that the government consider forming a multidisciplinary team of experts to prevent future breaches. It acknowledged the red flags raised by the fact that 67 candidates scored a perfect 720 out of 720, a significant deviation from previous years. The court is scheduled to hear over 30 related pleas on July 11, which include allegations of irregularities and demands for a re-test. The Centre and the NTA, in their affidavits, argued that scrapping the exam would be “counterproductive” and detrimental to the interests of the many honest candidates, citing a lack of evidence for a large-scale breach of confidentiality.

The NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other related courses in government and private institutions across India.