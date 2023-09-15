SC Collegium recommends to make 18 HC additional judges permanent

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Thursday recommended the names of seven additional judges of the Allahabad High Court and 11 of the Punjab and Haryana High Court for appointment as permanent judges.



The Collegium, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna, met today and its decision was uploaded on the apex court website.

Those who have been recommended for appointment are Justices Umesh Chandra Sharma, Renu Agarwal, Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra, Mayank Kumar Jain, Shiv Shanker Prasad, Gajendra Kumar and Nalin Kumar Srivastava of the Allahabad High Court.

As per the SC Collegium’s resolution, on May 1, 2023, the Collegium of the Allahabad High Court unanimously made the recommendations and the chief minister and governor of Uttar Pradesh have concurred with it.

“In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, the judges of the Supreme Court who are conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad were consulted with a view to ascertain the suitability of the Additional Judges for being appointed as permanent judges.

“The Committee of two judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India in terms of the Resolution dated October 26, 2017 of the Supreme Court Collegium has assessed the judgments of the Additional Judges,” the collegium said.

The resolution said with a view to assessing the merit and suitability of the additional judges for appointment as permanent judges, it has scrutinised the material placed on record including the opinion of the consultee judges and the report of the Judgment Evaluation Committee.

“On an overall consideration of the above proposal, the collegium is of the view that the seven Additional Judges, are fit and suitable for being appointed as permanent judges,” it said.

In another decision, the apex court collegium recommended 11 additional judges of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana for appointment as permanent judges.

Those who have been recommended for appointment as permanent judges are Justices Nidhi Gupta, Sanjay Vashisth, Tribhuvan Dahiya, Namit Kumar, Harkesh Manuja, Aman Chaudhary, Naresh Singh, Harsh Bunger, Jagmohan Bansal, Deepak Manchanda and Alok Jain.

As per the resolution, on May 20, 2023, the collegium of the Punjab and Haryana High Court unanimously recommended their names.

“The Chief Ministers and Governors of the States of Punjab and Haryana have concurred with the above recommendation. In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, the judges of the Supreme Court conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana were consulted with a view to ascertain the suitability of the above Judges for being appointed as permanent judges,” the SC collegium said.