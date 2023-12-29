SC Collegium recommends new Chief Justices for five HCs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, has recommended names to central government for the appointment of Chief Justices (CJs) in the High Courts of Rajasthan, Allahabad, Gauhati, Punjab & Haryana and Jharkhand. The Collegium also comprised of Justices Sanjeev Khanna and BR Gavai.

Out of five recommended names, three are judges in the Rajasthan High Court. While Rajasthan High Court judge Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice in the same court, Justice Arun Bhansali has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court. Justice Vijay Bishnoi has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

Madhya Pradesh High Court judge Justice Sheel Nagu has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Orissa High Court judge Justice BR Sarangi has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court.