SC collegium recommends appointment of 3 judicial officers as Delhi HC judges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium has approved a proposal for the appointment of three judicial officers as judges of the Delhi High Court.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai, at its meeting held on July 1 and 2, okayed the names of Shail Jain, Madhu Jain and Vinod Kumar as judges of the Delhi High Court.

The collegium also approved a proposal for the appointment of 10 judicial officers as judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

These judicial officers are Virinder Aggarwal, Mandeep Pannu, Parmod Goyal, Shalini Singh Nagpal, Amarinder Singh Grewal, Subhas Mehla, Surya Partap Singh, Rupinderjit Chahal, Aradhana Sawhney and Yashvir Singh Rathor.

The names of four advocates have also been approved by the collegium as judges of the Telangana High Court.

These advocates are Gouse Meera Mohiuddin, Chalapathi Rao Suddala, Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy and Gadi Praveen Kumar.

The collegium, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, has approved the names of a judicial officer and an advocate as judges of the Rajasthan High Court.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on July 2, 2025 has approved the proposal for appointment of Shri Tuhin Kumar Gedela, Advocate, as a judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh," a resolution passed at the meeting read.

In another decision, the collegium recommended for the appointment of Justice Biswadeep Bhattacharjee, additional judge, as a permanent judge of the Meghalaya High Court after converting the existing additional judge's post into the post of a permanent judge.

The collegium has approved a proposal for the appointment of two judicial officers -- Pranjal Das and Sanjeev Kumar Sharma -- and two advocates, Anjan Moni Kalita and Rajesh Mazumdar, as judges of the Gauhati High Court.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on July 1, 2025 has approved the proposal for appointment of five advocates as judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court," the resolution stated.

These advocates are Pushpendra Yadav, Anand Singh Bahrawat, Ajay Kumar Nirankari, Jai Kumar Pillai and Himanshu Joshi.

The collegium has also approved another proposal for the appointment of five judicial officers as judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

These judicial officers are Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Alok Awasthi, Ratnesh Chandra Singh Bisen, Bhagwati Prasad Sharma and Pradeep Mittal.

The collegium has also approved a proposal for the appointment of two advocates-- Ajit Kumar and Praveen Kumar -- as judges of the Patna High Court.