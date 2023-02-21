SC asks Delhi Police to file charge-sheet in hate speeches case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday took note of the submission of the Delhi Police that the probe in a case of hate speeches made at religious assemblies in the national Capital in 2021 was at an advanced stage, and asked them to place on record the charge-sheet to be filed in the matter.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud was told by Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Delhi Police, that they were expecting a Forensic Science Laboratory report on voice samples of the accused. The law officer said the probe agency will be filing a charge-sheet in the matter shortly.

"The additional solicitor general submitted that the investigation is now at an advanced stage.

The report of the voice sample is expected soon from the forensic lab. A copy of the charge-sheet be placed on records. The matter in the first week of April,” the bench said in its order.

Earlier on January 30, the city police had told the top court that the 2021 hate speeches matter was “substantially completed” and a final probe report would be filed shortly.

The hate speech case is related to a Hindu Yuva Vahini event organised in Delhi under the leadership of Suresh Chavhanke, the editor of ‘Sudarshan News’, in December 2021.

The top court, meanwhile, had asked the Delhi Police to file an affidavit giving details of the steps taken by them in the case so far.