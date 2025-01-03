SC asks Centre to keep doors open for farmers’ grievances

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the Centre on its reluctance to assure protesting farmers that their genuine demands would be considered and grievances addressed. The apex court suggested that the government take a more conciliatory stance toward the farmers, who have been agitating for, among other demands, a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

“Why can’t your client make a statement that it will consider the genuine demands and that we are open to discuss the grievances of farmers, our doors are open?” a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Mehta responded, “Perhaps the court is not aware of various factors weighing in. Right now, we are confining ourselves to the health of one individual. The Central government is concerned with each and every farmer.”

The court issued notice on a fresh plea filed on behalf of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite fast at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana since November 26. The plea seeks directions to the Union government for implementing its 2021 proposal to guarantee MSP and address other demands, which were central to the farmers’ withdrawal of their agitation after the repeal of the contentious farm laws. Advocate Guninder Kaur Gill, who filed the plea on behalf of Dallewal, argued, “The matter was resolved in 2021 with a commitment from the Centre. The farmers withdrew their agitation based on this promise. Now, they cannot go back. Committee after committee is being constituted to resolve the same issues.”

The bench, however, urged against a confrontational approach. “We have full faith in the high-powered committee led by a retired high court judge, which includes experts from Punjab and Haryana. They are neutral fellows with roots in agriculture,” said Justice Surya Kant.

The court directed a copy of the petition to be served on the committee’s member secretary and asked both the Centre and the committee to respond within 10 days.

The high-powered committee is expected to engage with the protesting farmers and stakeholders on January 3.

Farmers under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13, 2024, after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.