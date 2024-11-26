SC asks CAQM to consider restarting physical classes

New Delhi: The national capital’s air pollution levels remained a grave concern on Monday, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) climbing to 349 from 318 the previous day, placing it firmly in the “very poor” category. The worsening air quality has drawn severe criticism from the Supreme Court, which accused the Delhi government and police of a “serious lapse” in enforcing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions.

The apex court directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to investigate lapses and consider restarting physical classes in schools and colleges across Delhi-NCR. The court noted that students were being deprived of mid-day meals and struggled with inadequate resources for virtual learning.

The Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) SAMEER app reported a sharp increase in AQI levels throughout the day.

The AQI, recorded at 218 at 9 am, escalated to 377 by 7 pm, largely attributed to stagnant winds. By evening, 14 of Delhi’s 38 monitoring stations reported AQI levels in the “severe” category.

Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) remained the dominant pollutant, with levels measured at 166.9 micrograms per cubic metre at 4 pm, far exceeding the safe limit of 60. PM2.5 particles, small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs, pose significant health risks, including respiratory and cardiovascular issues.

Delhi’s pollution crisis has persisted despite Stage-4 GRAP restrictions implemented after the AQI hit an alarming 495 last week. These measures include halting construction activities, restricting vehicle movement, and shutting schools, but their enforcement has been criticized. A Supreme Court bench, led by Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih, said there was “no earnest effort” by authorities to implement critical curbs.

“It is apparent that the authorities have failed to enforce measures under GRAP-IV. Police teams at entry points were deployed without clear instructions,” the court observed, directing immediate action against erring officials.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a maximum temperature of 25.8°C, slightly below average, and predicted moderate fog on Tuesday. Humidity levels ranged between 85 per cent and 68 per cent, exacerbating pollution levels as a dense smog blanket engulfed the city by nightfall.