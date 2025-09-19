SC approves AIFF draft constitution, allows current EC to complete its tenure

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday approved the draft constitution of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) prepared by former apex court judge L Nageswara Rao with certain modification, and directed the football body to adopt it within four weeks in a general body meeting. A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi recognised the election of current executive committee members of the AIFF headed by president Kalyan Chaubey and said there is no point in holding a fresh poll, as only one year tenure is left. On April 30, the top court reserved its verdict on the issue of finalisation of the AIFF’s draft constitution prepared by Justice Rao.

The top court has heard a host of senior lawyers, including Ranjit Kumar, Rahul Mehra and amicus curiae Gopal Sankaranarayanan, over certain objections and suggestions before reserving the judgement. It has heard clause-wise objections to the draft constitution raised by various state football associations and former players for several days. The draft constitution, prepared by Justice Rao on the top court's directions, proposed some radical changes, including a person holding the office for a maximum period of 12 years during their lifetime subject to serving a maximum of two successive terms of four years each. While it said a cooling off period of four years had to be observed after eight years as an office bearer of the sports body, the draft said a person couldn't remain a member of the sports body after attaining 70 years of age. Under the draft constitution, the executive committee of the AIFF would have 14 members, who would be under the age and tenure restrictions. There will be one president, two vice presidents (a man and a woman), one treasurer and 10 other members, it added. Of the 10 other members, five would be eminent players, including two women. The draft constitution also has provisions for the removal of the office bearers, including the president, through a no-confidence motion which the existing constitution of the AIFF does not have.