SC-appointed central panel seeks nationwide ban on ‘green desert’ Conocarpus tree

New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has urged a nationwide prohibition on the cultivation of Conocarpus, a fast-spreading exotic tree species, warning that its continued use poses severe risks to biodiversity, public health and urban infrastructure.

In a 40-page report submitted to the apex court, the committee described the species as “ecologically unsuitable,” noting that its rapid spread suppresses native vegetation and depletes groundwater. “The Conocarpus plant, although tempting for roadside plantation and quick creation of green belts, has serious negative interactions in terms of health risks and environmental degradation, which makes it quite unsuitable from an ecological point of view,” the report stated.

Popularly referred to as a “green desert,” the tree provides little nectar or habitat for birds, bees or insects, according to the CEC. Its dense canopy and chemical-laden leaf litter prevent the growth of native plants, hampering natural regeneration. “Due to its prolific nature and varied adaptability to different climatic conditions, it poses a threat to native ecosystems. This will become yet another invasive species,” the committee cautioned.

Introduced in India from the Americas and Africa over the last two decades, Conocarpus erectus and Conocarpus lancifolius gained popularity in states such as Gujarat, Telangana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for their drought tolerance and ability to withstand pollution. But the CEC noted that these very traits have turned the species into a long-term threat. The report pointed to aggressive roots that penetrate deep into aquifers, worsening water scarcity in arid regions like Kachchh. In urban areas, particularly Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, root intrusion has damaged footpaths, pipelines and building foundations.

The committee also flagged public health risks. Pollen from the tree has been linked to asthma, rhinitis and respiratory allergies. Tamil Nadu, which reported “many cases of pollen allergies during the flowering season,” banned its planting earlier this year. Fire hazards were another concern. The CEC observed that the tree produces dry, brittle wood that is “highly flammable during summer months, increasing the risk of accidental fires in public spaces.” Studies cited by the panel also highlighted allelopathic effects, with the species releasing soil chemicals that inhibit neighbouring plant growth and alter soil composition.

Several states have already acted independently. Gujarat prohibited its cultivation in September 2023, extending the ban to nurseries. Tamil Nadu issued a January 2025 directive ordering its removal from forest and non-forest areas, with replacement drives under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission. Telangana removed the tree from its Haritha Haram programme in 2022 and began clearing plantations from Hyderabad medians. Andhra Pradesh has cut down over 35,000 trees in Kakinada, while the Gauhati High Court advised Assam against using the species. Karnataka has not issued a formal ban but released an advisory in 2024 discouraging its plantation.

Despite these scattered measures, the CEC said the absence of a coordinated national response remains a serious gap. It urged the Supreme Court to instruct the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to list Conocarpus as an invasive alien species and issue nationwide advisories. The committee further called for a “mission-mode approach” to replace existing plantations with native trees and restrictions on nurseries selling its saplings.

The report also underlined a policy vacuum. While Section 62A of the Wildlife Protection Act empowers the Centre to regulate invasive alien species, India lacks a dedicated law or national mechanism for monitoring them. The National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (2024-30) identifies invasive species as a major driver of biodiversity loss, but enforcement has been weak. Globally, invasive alien species are recognised among the top five causes of biodiversity decline. At the UN’s biodiversity conference in Colombia last year, member nations agreed on guidelines to curb their spread, including tighter controls on trade and e-commerce. As alternatives, the CEC recommended indigenous varieties such as neem, amaltas, kachnar, karanj and siris, which it said are resilient, provide ecological benefits and support local biodiversity.