SC allows sacked Bengal teachers to continue till fresh selections

Stressing that students must not suffer, the Supreme Court today said West Bengal teachers whose appointments were cancelled earlier this month due to irregularities in recruitment can continue to teach till the fresh selection process is completed. This relief, however, is only for 'untainted' teachers -- those whose names were not linked to any irregularity during the investigation into the 2016 appointments. The Supreme Court, however, set a deadline for the Bengal School Service Commission (SSC). Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna said the SSC must release advertisements for the fresh recruitment drive by May 31 and the selection process must conclude by December 31. "The state government and the commission shall file an affidavit in or before May 31, enclosing the ad copy as well as the schedule so as to ensure the completion of the recruitment process by December 31. In case the ad is not published as directed, appropriate orders shall be passed, including imposition of costs," the Chief Justice said. This relief, however, won't apply to the non-teaching staff -- Group C and Group D -- among the over 25,000 employees whose appointments were cancelled by the Supreme Court on April 7. "We are not inclined to accept the prayers of Group C and D employees as the number of established tainted candidates is higher in number. What has prompted us to pass this order for untainted assistant teachers is that students undergoing studies should not suffer on account of the order passed by this court," the bench said.