SC allows green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR from Oct 18–20, limits bursting to 6–7 am & 8–10 pm

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted the limited use of green firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) during Diwali, setting clear restrictions on their sale, timing, and usage, even as air quality in the capital continued to deteriorate, reaching “very poor” levels in several areas.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran allowed the sale and bursting of green crackers between October 18 and 20, but under tightly controlled conditions. Only CSIR-NEERI-certified firecrackers bearing verifiable QR codes will be permitted, and their use will be confined to 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm on the designated days.

The bench clarified that sales would only be allowed at authorized sites between October 15 and 25 and directed the Delhi Police to carry out surprise inspections to prevent illegal trade. The court also warned that crackers smuggled from outside Delhi-NCR cause more harm than certified ones and that violators would face cancellation of their licenses.

“While protecting the environment is paramount, celebrations rooted in culture and faith must also be respected. The approach must be balanced,” the bench observed, emphasising that there was no empirical evidence to justify a total ban on green firecrackers.

“We have to take a balanced approach, taking into account the conflicting interests and permit in moderation, while not compromising the environmental concerns. While doing so, we also take note of the concerns raised by Haryana.

“It is their contention that out of 22 districts of Haryana, 14 districts fall within the NCR. It is, therefore, contended that almost 70 percent of the state is affected by the ban on firecrackers...,” the bench added.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and state boards of the NCR have been asked to monitor air quality from October 18 onwards and submit reports on post-Diwali pollution levels to the court. The court further directed that manufacturers upload QR codes of each certified green cracker batch on official platforms to ensure traceability.

The Supreme Court’s decision comes amid alarming pollution levels in Delhi, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Wednesday remained between 300 and 400 across most monitoring stations, far above the safe limit prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO). In several northern and eastern parts of the city, PM2.5 concentrations crossed the 400 mark, categorized as “severe.”

Health experts have cautioned that prolonged exposure to such pollution levels can lead to respiratory illnesses and worsen conditions such as asthma and bronchitis, especially among children and the elderly. According to CPCB data, air quality in the capital was already 25 to 30 times higher than WHO’s recommended safety threshold.

Environmentalists fear that even limited firecracker use could further aggravate pollution levels. Activists note that while green crackers emit 20–30 percent fewer pollutants in laboratory tests, real-world results are far less reassuring. “Even green fireworks contain harmful chemicals and add to the toxic haze that traps Delhi every winter,” they said.

The court’s order has divided opinion. Many citizens welcomed it as a return to traditional festivities after years of bans, while environmental advocates called it a “risky compromise.”

Firecracker manufacturers, however, have hailed the move. Members of the Delhi Fireworks Traders Association said the decision could reduce illegal trading and black marketing. “Banning everything only drives the trade underground. Allowing certified crackers brings transparency and control,” they said.

Manufacturers claim that the latest green firecrackers reproduce 80–90 percent of traditional visual effects, such as chakris, rockets, and sky shots, but with modified compositions that release water vapor and less particulate matter.

Despite the court’s balanced approach, experts warn that enforcing selective permissions remains a major challenge for Delhi’s already stretched pollution control agencies.

Authorities have already activated Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), banning the use of coal and firewood in restaurants and restricting diesel generator use for non-emergency purposes. Yet, with stubble burning expected to rise in neighbouring states and low wind speeds predicted, pollution levels are likely to worsen further in the coming days.

As the national capital prepares for Diwali, the Supreme Court’s decision has reignited the annual debate between tradition and environmental health, leaving Delhi with the delicate task of celebrating responsibly under a haze that refuses to lift.