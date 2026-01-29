SC agrees to list for hearing plea against UGC regulation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a petition challenging a recently notified regulation of the University Grants Commission, with the petitioner arguing that the rule adopts a restrictive approach to caste-based discrimination and leaves some groups outside the scope of institutional safeguards.



A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi considered submissions made by a lawyer requesting an urgent listing of the matter. During the hearing, the lawyer told the court, “There is a possibility of discrimination against the general class. My case is ‘Rahul Dewan and Ors vs Union’.”

Responding to the request, the Chief Justice said, “We know what is happening. Make sure defects are cured. We will list it.”

The regulations under challenge were notified on January 13 and require all higher education institutions to constitute “equity committees” tasked with addressing complaints of discrimination and fostering equity on campus. Issued as the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, the framework mandates that the committees include representatives from the Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, persons with disabilities, and women.

These rules replace the UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2012, which were largely advisory. The plea contends that the 2026 regulations define caste-based discrimination only as acts against SC, ST, and OBC communities, thereby excluding individuals from general or non-reserved categories who may also face caste-related bias. Protests have been reported in several places, with student groups and organisations calling for the regulations to be withdrawn immediately.