Saudi crude vessel docks in Mumbai; first India‑bound tanker via Strait of Hormuz since US‑Iran war

Iran War: A Liberian-flagged vessel carrying over 135,000 metric tonnes of Saudi crude has docked in Mumbai - the first India-bound tanker to clear the Strait of Hormuz since the US-Iran war began on 28 February, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The development, first reported by HT, involves a Liberian-flagged vessel that at Mumbai port — the first India-destined tanker to complete the passage through the strait since hostilities erupted. The Shenlong, a Suezmax-class tanker, loaded crude at the Saudi port of Ras Tanura on 1 March and departed two days later. Its last recorded position within the strait was on 8 March, according to maritime intelligence firms Lloyd's List Intelligence and TankerTrackers, before it went dark — switching off its transponders and Automatic Identification System to avoid detection as it navigated the contested waters. It reappeared on tracking databases on 9 March. The vessel arrived at Mumbai port at 1 pm on Wednesday and was berthed by early evening. "The ship Shenlong is carrying 1,35,335 metric tonnes of crude oil. She is berthed at Jawahar Dweep and has started discharging the crude cargo," Praveen Singh, deputy conservator of the Mumbai Port Authority, told HT. The cargo is destined for refineries in Mahul, in eastern Mumbai.