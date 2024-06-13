Sanvar_Raha_Chhattisgarh trends as public lauds Chief Minister Shri Sai’s development initiatives

Raipur: On the completion of six months of Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai's government in Chhattisgarh, #Sanvar_Raha_Chhattisgarh is trending at national level on social media platforms (X). Under this hashtag, people are praising the achievements and development efforts of the government. Chief Minister Shri Sai has undertaken meaningful initiatives for rural development, education, healthcare, addressing the Maoist issue, and infrastructure development within just six months. The positive public reactions on social media indicate that Shri Sai's quick decision-making and strong administration are being appreciated, and people are optimistic about the progress in Chhattisgarh.