Sanjay Singh, Brij Bhushan’s close aide, takes charge of WFI amid Olympic prep

Sanjay Singh, known ally of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who faces allegations of sexual misconduct from female athletes, is set to lead the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) beginning Monday. This development follows the dissolution of a temporary committee by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). This committee was initially formed by governmental directive following the suspension of the WFI's executive body led by Singh.

The IOA's decision to revert control back to the WFI under Singh's leadership was influenced by the United World Wrestling (UWW)'s recent revocation of its suspension of the WFI, coupled with the successful execution of the selection trials for the Olympic qualifiers.

The transition to Singh's leadership is significant as it places him at the center of decision-making for the upcoming Paris Olympics, directly affecting the careers of prominent wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat. Both athletes have been outspoken critics of the WFI's previous administration and had specifically contested Singh's appointment.

An official statement from the IOA, which was also shared with the Sports Ministry, declared the ad-hoc committee redundant, citing the aforementioned developments as the basis for resuming normal operations within the WFI.