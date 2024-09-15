Sandip Ghosh and Tala PS O.C Abhijit Mondal arrested by CBI in RG Kar rape & murder case

Kolkata: In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the rape and murder of the female postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested the former principal of RG Kar Hospital, Sandip Ghosh and Officer-in-Charge of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal, taking the total number of arrest made in the case to three. Kolkata Police had earlier arrested prime accused Sanjoy Roy within 24 hours of the incident.

According to sources, the CBI found evidence regarding their involvement in delaying the initiation of the FIR in the case and not taking adequate measures for restoration of the crime scene that had resulted in tampering of evidence from the seminar room of the hospital from where the junior doctor’s body was recovered. Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has already been arrested by the Central investigating agency on September 2 in connection with financial irregularities at the hospital.

He is presently in judicial custody. According to CBI sources, the investigating agency had called Mondal for interrogation at CGO complex and arrested him after several discrepancies were found in his statement in an attempt to mislead the investigators. Mondal had deposed before the CBI sleuths at least eight times in connection with the investigation. The duty officer of Tala Police Station and Malkhana in charge were also called for interrogation . Both Ghosh and Mondal will be produced before the Sealdah Court on Sunday and will be taken into custody for further leads in the case. The arrest of the duo is the first by the CBI in connection with the probe of rape and murder of the female doctor whose body was recovered on August 9. Sanjoy Roy who is presently in judicial custody was arrested by the Kolkata Police and was handed over to the CBI sleuths after they took over the probe of the case under the directions of Calcutta High Court.