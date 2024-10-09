Samsung workers protest: T.N. minister affirms ‘not trying to suppress rights’ amid police arrest

Tensions escalated near Sunguvarchatram in Sriperumbudur, Chennai, on Wednesday morning, as Samsung India employees entered the 31st day of their protest. The situation intensified when police intervened, arresting several workers and forcibly dispersing them from the protest area. According to reports, police arrested ten leaders of the Samsung workers' union, supported by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), at their homes shortly after midnight. The arrests were met with resistance from the workers, and the protest tent erected at the site was dismantled without prior notice. However, the workers remained resolute, relocating their demonstration to an open space in Echoor village, approximately one kilometer from the Samsung manufacturing plant. Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu spoke to reporters at the state Secretariat, clarifying that the government was not attempting to suppress the workers' protest. He explained that police actions were limited to protests conducted without proper permission, assuring that those arrested had been released. Thennarasu noted that the state’s Labour Department would address the recognition of the CITU-backed union based on the forthcoming judgment from the Madras High Court.

He reiterated the government's commitment to respecting workers' rights, stating, "Samsung has raised objections to the CITU union, and this matter is currently under judicial consideration." Thennarasu urged the workers to consider returning to their jobs for the sake of their families and the future of the youth. The strike, which began on September 9, 2024, centers on demands for the recognition of the newly formed union and an increase in wages. Of the 1,800 workers at the Samsung facility, around 1,000 have joined the protest. Despite police efforts to control the situation, hundreds of workers gathered at the site on Wednesday morning, leading to confrontations with law enforcement officers who were asking them to disperse. Videos circulating on social media showed police arresting union leaders and questioning passengers on buses en route to the protest. Support from leaders of allied parties in the ruling DMK is anticipated, with plans to visit the protest site. On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries T.R.B. Rajaa appealed to the protesting workers to return to their jobs, assuring them that their union would be recognized once the court renders its decision. He emphasized that the state government and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin were committed to supporting the workers. Rajaa criticized the continuation of the strike, particularly after the Chief Minister designated three ministers to facilitate discussions between the workers and Samsung management. He mentioned that the company was prepared to meet several demands, including improving food quality and ensuring better facilities on company buses. Despite these assurances, many workers have rejected the terms laid out in a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed on October 7, 2024, which they believe favors the company. E. Muthukumar, district secretary for the CITU, stated that a majority of workers were dissatisfied with the agreement and decided to continue their strike. The police action against the protesting workers has drawn condemnation from the Tamil Nadu unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan expressed his disapproval on social media, asserting that it is unacceptable for law enforcement to act against workers peacefully asserting their rights.