Sambhal violence: Tensions persist as death toll rises to 4; outsiders’ entry barred till November 30

Sambhal (UP): Tensions remain high in Sambhal as the death toll from recent violence over a mosque survey rose to four after another person succumbed to injuries. The district administration has suspended internet services and ordered the closure of schools to prevent further unrest.

Moradabad Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar confirmed that the deaths resulted from bullets fired from country-made firearms. “The findings came from the post-mortem reports,” he said, adding that a magisterial inquiry would be conducted into all four deaths.

District Magistrate Rajendra Painsiya has announced strict measures to restore order, including barring the entry of outsiders, social organizations, and public representatives into Sambhal until November 30 without prior approval. Educational institutions remain closed as a precaution.

Opposition parties attacked the BJP a day after Sunday’s violence, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accusing the state government of orchestrating a “riot” and Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi claiming the ruling party was sowing discord between Hindus and Muslims.

The BJP countered, calling the violence “pre-planned” and blaming those threatened by the party’s rise, especially after the Uttar Pradesh bypolls. Yadav demanded the suspension of police and administration officials responsible for the deaths and the filing of murder charges. He also accused the Yogi Adityanath government of malpractice and vote-rigging in the bypolls, suggesting the violence in Sambhal was staged to cover up election irregularities. Yadav questioned why an FIR was filed against their MP Zia-ur-Rehman, who wasn’t in Sambhal during the incident.

Rahul Gandhi criticized the state government for its “biased and hasty” handling of the dispute. “The administration’s insensitive actions, without listening to all parties, further vitiated the situation and led to the deaths of innocent people – for which the BJP government is directly responsible,” Gandhi wrote on X, while appealing for peace.

Meanwhile, police have intensified their presence, conducting flag marches in violence-hit areas under the supervision of DIG Muniraj G. Major intersections have been barricaded, entry points monitored, and riot-control vehicles deployed. Over 25 people, including two women, have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Even as the city grappled with uneasy calm, tensions flared again on Monday following allegations made by Zafar Ali, head of the Shahi Jama Masjid. During a press conference, Ali claimed that a Circle Officer (CO) ordered water to be drained from the mosque’s hauz (ablution tank). When the water spilled outside, it reportedly drew a crowd.

Ali alleged that when he questioned the CO, the officer responded with verbal abuse, baton-charged people, and issued threats. “He said, ‘If you ask too many questions, I’ll deal with you harshly,’” Ali claimed. Shortly after the press conference, police detained Zafar Ali, escalating tensions further.

The city is under what residents describe as an unofficial curfew. Shops and markets remain shut, and streets are deserted except for patrolling security personnel. Police from 30 stations across the Moradabad range have been deployed, while internet services remain suspended until Tuesday, with a possibility of extension. Authorities have urged residents to avoid spreading rumours and to maintain peace.

SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi warned that stringent measures, including charges under the Gangster Act and the National Security Act (NSA), would be applied against those responsible for the violence. Two FIRs have been filed, naming Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ziaur Rahman Barq and the son of local SP MLA Iqbal Mahmood, both accused of inciting the mob. Cases have also been registered against 2,500 unidentified individuals.