Sambhal erupts in violence during Jama Masjid survey; 3 dead, vehicles torched

Lucknow: Tension engulfed Sambhal Sunday morning as a court-ordered survey of the historic Mughal-era Jama Masjid spiraled into violent clashes, leaving at least three dead and several injured. The mosque, embroiled in a legal dispute over claims that it was built atop a Hindu temple, has become a flashpoint for communal unrest.

Tensions escalated when a crowd of nearly 1,000 gathered outside the mosque, determined to block the survey team—led by an “Advocate Commissioner”—from entering. What began as a stand-off quickly turned violent, with stone-pelting targeting police, prompting them to respond with tear gas. Amid the turmoil, over ten vehicles were set ablaze, and the scene descended into chaos. “Some miscreants in the crowd resorted to violence, forcing us to use minor force and tear gas to restore order. Those responsible will be identified and face strict action,” said Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi.

Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh confirmed the deaths of three individuals, identified as Naeem, Bilal, and Nauman. Several police officers, including the SP’s gunner, sustained injuries. Authorities detained approximately ten individuals, while social media videos captured harrowing scenes of stone-pelting and burning vehicles.

Despite the unrest, the survey began at 7:30 AM and was completed as scheduled. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the petitioners, revealed that the team conducted a detailed examination of the site, recording evidence through videography and photography as per court directives. The report is expected to be submitted by November 29.

The dispute revolves around claims that the Jama Masjid was built on the ruins of a Hindu temple allegedly destroyed by Mughal emperor Babur in 1529. Petitioners have cited historical texts, including Baburnama and Ain-e-Akbari, to support their assertions.

While supporters of the survey argue it seeks to uncover historical truths, critics denounce it as a violation of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which protects the status quo of religious structures as they existed in 1947.

Meanwhile, Internet services have been suspended in Sambhal tehsil for 24 hours and the district administration declared a holiday on November 25 for all students up to Class 12.

Political Sparks Fly

The incident has ignited fierce political debate. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP-led government of orchestrating the unrest to shift public attention away from allegations of election malpractice during recent bypolls.

“A serious incident was engineered in Sambhal to disrupt discussions about the elections. This chaos was a deliberate diversion tactic,” Yadav charged. SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq echoed the sentiment, asserting that the Jama Masjid is a historic site protected under the Places of Worship Act. “The Supreme Court’s ruling is clear: religious places must remain as they were in 1947,” he emphasized.

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, urged the community to maintain peace. “Islam is a religion of peace, and violence must be avoided at all costs. Our legal fight for the Jama Masjid’s sanctity will continue,” he said.

The violence in Sambhal serves as a stark reminder of the region's deepening communal divides. As officials work to identify those behind the clashes, all eyes are now on the court's next move. With the survey report imminent, the legal and political stakes are higher than ever.