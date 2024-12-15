Sambhal administration reopens old temple closed since 1978 riots

Sambhal (UP): The Sambhal administration on Friday reopened a temple locked since 1978 following communal riots in the town.

Officials said the temple, a stone's throw from the Shahi Jama Masjid, was opened after authorities "stumbled" on it during an anti-encroachment drive.

The Bhasma Shankar temple houses an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling.

The temple had remained locked since 1978 after the communal riots that led to the displacement of the local Hindu community, locals claimed.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra, who was leading a campaign against electricity theft in the area, said, "While inspecting the region, we stumbled upon this temple. Upon noticing it, I immediately informed the district authorities.

"We all came here together and decided to reopen the temple," Mishra said, adding that the temple had been closed for decades and the local residents confirmed it had been locked since 1978.

The temple also has a well nearby which the authorities plan to reopen.

Weeks after four people died in a violence over a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in this Uttar Pradesh district, the administration has launched a campaign to tackle encroachments and power theft in areas around the Mughal-era mosque.

Local residents shared their memories of the temple, with many highlighting its importance as a religious site for the community.

The temple, located in Khaggu Sarai is just over a kilometre away from the Jama Masjid which is situated in Kot Garvi area.

Mukesh Rastogi, a resident of Kot Garvi, said, "We had heard a lot about this temple from our ancestors. It is an ancient temple but it was closed long ago because people only a particular community lived there.

"We have heard that this temple must be at least 500 years old," he said.

Vishnu Shankar Rastogi, 82-year-old patron of the Nagar Hindu Mahasabha, shared his personal connection with the temple.

"I have lived in Khaggu Sarai since my birth. After the 1978 riots, our community was forced to migrate from the area. This temple, dedicated to our Kulguru, has been locked since then," Rastogi said.

"Around 25-30 Hindu families, including ours, used to live in the Khaggu Sarai area. After the 1978 riots, we sold our house and left this place," Rastogi said.

He said it is an ancient temple and was known as Bhasma Shankar temple. It was called the temple of the Rastogi community, he added.

"Earlier, the people of our community used to come here for worship," he said.

Sanjay Sankhydhar, a resident of Sambhal, said he has heard a lot about this temple. "People's sorrows were relieved by visiting here. But it was closed for a long time. Now the people here will visit again and earn the benefits of virtue," he said.

Violence had taken place in Sambhal on November 24 over surveying of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid. Four people were killed and several, including police personnel, were injured in the violence.

An imam of another mosque in Sambhal was on Friday fined Rs 2 lakh for allegedly using a loudspeaker at high volume, officials said.

The incident took place in the Anar Wali Masjid in the Kot Garvi area, according to administration officials.

The imam was directed to refrain from similar conduct for the next six months, according to an order passed by the SDM.