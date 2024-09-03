Saket Gokhale alleges that the CBI, influenced by the BJP, is delaying investigation into the RG Kar Medical College case

Saket Gokhale has made serious accusations against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), claiming that the agency is deliberately delaying its investigation into a high-profile rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. According to Gokhale, the CBI, influenced by the BJP-led central government, is prioritizing a separate corruption case involving Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar College, at the expense of the more urgent and severe rape and murder case.

Gokhale clarified that the corruption charges against Ghosh, which were initially registered by the West Bengal Police and later transferred to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court, are unrelated to the RG Kar rape and murder case. Despite this, Gokhale alleges that the CBI has focused exclusively on the corruption case for the past 20 days, neglecting to advance the investigation into the brutal crime at RG Kar Medical College.

The activist pointed out that the primary accused in the rape and murder case, Sanjay Roy, was swiftly arrested by Kolkata Police within 12 hours of the incident. However, Gokhale contends that the CBI has yet to file a chargesheet or take further investigative steps, raising questions about the agency's motives. He suggests that the delay is a calculated move to maintain the BJP’s political narrative in West Bengal, as filing a chargesheet would validate the Kolkata Police’s rapid resolution of the case, undermining the BJP’s ability to leverage the incident for political gain.

Gokhale also criticized the CBI for seemingly abandoning the rape and murder investigation in favour of the corruption case. He argued that this shift in focus is part of a broader political strategy, with the BJP allegedly prioritizing its own agenda over the pursuit of justice for the victim and her family.

In his statement, Gokhale called on the public to demand immediate action from the CBI, urging the agency to file a chargesheet in the RG Kar rape and murder case without further delay. He emphasized that justice should not be compromised for political purposes and that the victim’s family deserves closure.

As Gokhale’s allegations circulate, the CBI and BJP may face increasing scrutiny over their handling of the RG Kar case. The public’s response to these claims could significantly influence the ongoing political and judicial discussions in West Bengal.