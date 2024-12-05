SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal survives assassination attempt at Golden Temple

Amritsar: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at the Golden Temple on Wednesday. The attack, carried out by a former Khalistani terrorist, sent shockwaves across the state and raised concerns over security at the revered shrine.

The incident occurred around 9:30 am as Badal, who is recovering from a fractured leg, was seated in a wheelchair performing ‘sewa’ (service) as part of a religious penance. The attacker, identified as 68-year-old Narain Singh Chaura, approached Badal under the guise of a devotee and attempted to fire at him from close range. However, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jasbir Singh, dressed in plainclothes, acted swiftly to overpower the shooter before any harm could be done.

The attacker managed to discharge his firearm, but the bullet struck a wall behind Badal, leaving him unharmed. ASI Jasbir Singh, hailed as a hero, recounted the tense moments: “I saw him pull out a gun and realized the threat immediately. It was my duty to protect Sukhbir Ji, and I acted on instinct.”

Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla later confirmed that Chaura had a long history of criminal activities, including involvement in the 2004 Burail jailbreak case. “He has over 20 cases against him under various charges, including those under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,” Shukla said.

Police had reportedly been monitoring Chaura’s movements after he was spotted at the Golden Temple the day before. Despite the heightened security presence of 175 personnel at the shrine, frisking is avoided to respect religious sentiments. Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar defended the security arrangements, stating, “The deployment is adequate, but frisking at such a sacred place is not feasible. We are investigating all angles.”

The attack has drawn widespread condemnation from across the political spectrum. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann commended the police for their quick response, stating, “Punjab Police averted a major incident today. The conspiracy to malign Punjab has failed.”

However, Opposition parties were quick to criticize the state government, citing a breakdown of law and order. Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring called it a “complete failure of governance,” while senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.

The Golden Temple has witnessed multiple violent incidents in the past, including the infamous Operation Bluestar in 1984 and Operation Black Thunder in the late 1980s. The shrine remains a politically and emotionally charged space, with memories of pro-Khalistan militancy still casting a shadow.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the son of late Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, was at the Golden Temple as part of a religious punishment imposed by the Akal Takht for perceived misdeeds during the SAD’s tenure. The timing and audacity of the attack have raised critical questions about security lapses and the failure to act on prior intelligence regarding Chaura’s presence.

Bikram Singh Majithia, a senior SAD leader, questioned the police’s vigilance. “If the police were aware of Chaura’s movements, why wasn’t he detained earlier? This is a serious lapse,” he said.