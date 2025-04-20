'Sacred thread' row: K'taka govt committed to taking action against those involved, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said the government is committed to taking action against whoever is at fault in the case involving the "desecration of sacred threads" of Brahmin students who appeared for the Common Entrance Test (CET) on April 16.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a new building of the Belthangadi Vokkaligara Seva Sangha and Vani Shiksha Sanstha, Shivakumar said, "The government will not interfere in the practice of religion. Our government is committed to protecting every religion."

He added, "There is no need for anyone to worry. The state government will work to take everyone along."

At least four students have complained that their sacred threads were either removed or that they were denied entry to the examination hall for wearing them.

While in one case, a police complaint has been registered in Shivamogga, in another instance, the principal and a staff member of a school in Bidar were dismissed from service.