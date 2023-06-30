Saayoni Ghosh appears before ED in school job scam probe

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) state president Saayoni Ghosh appeared before sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its city office here on Friday in connection with its investigation into the alleged irregularities in the school recruitment scam, officials said.

The TMCP is the student wing of the Trinamool Congress.

The ED on Wednesday issued a summons to Ghosh for questioning in connection with its ongoing probe into the alleged irregularities in the school recruitment scam.

Saayoni Ghosh, who is also a Bengali actress, said she would be cooperating with the ED officers.

"I have been campaigning for the panchayat elections. I was served with the notice only 48 hours back despite that I have come here. I will be cooperating with the ED officials," Saayoni Ghosh told reporters before getting into the ED office.

Sources in the ED said that Saayoni Ghosh's name surfaced multiple times while grilling of those arrested in connection with its probe

Sources in the central probe agency said that Saayoni Ghosh will be asked to give details of her properties, a few dealings she had while purchasing one flat besides IT return, bank account details, and investments.

Earlier this month, the ED had summoned Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for questioning in connection with the same scam.

Former Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee, his close friend Arpita Mukherjee and several senior officials of the education department have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the scam.