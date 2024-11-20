Russian President Putin may visit India next year

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin could visit India next year as part of the countries’ reciprocal annual leadership exchanges, diplomatic sources revealed on Tuesday. The potential visit remains in preliminary discussions, with no final details confirmed.

During summit talks in Moscow last July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally invited Putin to India. Modi also attended the BRICS summit in Kazan last month, further strengthening bilateral relations.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking in a video interaction with senior Indian editors in Delhi, emphasised the strong bilateral relationship between India and Russia. While not providing a specific timeline, Peskov confirmed Putin’s visit is being considered.

“We are looking forward to the visit. The dates will be mutually worked out soon,” Peskov stated, highlighting the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two nations.