Russian oil flows to India continue despite US, EU pressure

New Delhi: At least four tankers delivered millions of barrels of Russian crude to Indian refineries over the weekend, signalling that shipments are continuing even as the United States intensifies calls for New Delhi to halt purchases, Bloomberg reported.

Ship‑tracking data reviewed by Bloomberg showed that three Aframax vessels — Achilles, Elyte and Horae — discharged nearly 2.2 million barrels of Urals crude, a key Russian export grade, to private refiners Nayara Energy Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd, following minor delays.

A fourth Aframax, the Mikati, unloaded more than 720,000 barrels of Russia’s Varandey crude on a two‑stop route to Kochi and Mangalore. The Kochi refinery is operated by state‑run Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, while Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd is majority owned by Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd.

The deliveries took place as oil traders and shipping firms awaited clarity from Indian authorities on the future of Russian oil imports. Last week, US President Donald Trump threatened punitive action against nations maintaining energy trade with Moscow. A senior aide accused India of indirectly financing President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Despite the comments, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the government has not instructed refiners to stop purchases.

Additional shipments are expected in the coming hours. The Minion and Destan are docked at Reliance’s Sikka terminal with about 2.2 million barrels of Urals crude. The Aldebaran is scheduled to unload at Mundra, a port serving Indian Oil Corp Ltd and HPCL‑Mittal Energy Ltd.

Reliance, the largest Indian buyer of Russian Urals, has a long‑term supply agreement with Rosneft PJSC. Nayara, sanctioned by the European Union on July 18 over links to Russia, has reduced processing rates, prompting partners to seek alternative supplies.

Reliance, Nayara, BPCL and MRPL did not respond to Bloomberg’s requests for comment.