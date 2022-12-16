Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi Holds Meeting With Putin, Reiterates India's Position On Dialogue And Diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin over telephone as Ukraine conflict is on the rise, said Prime Minister's Office on Friday.

The two leaders spoke at length about a number of aspects of the bilateral relationship that the two countries share including energy cooperation, trade and investment, defence & security cooperation, and other important areas.

"PM Modi briefed President Putin on India's ongoing Presidency of G-20, highlighting its key priorities. He also looked forward to both countries working together during India's Chairship of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. They agreed to remain in regular touch with each other," the PMO stated

During his conversation with Russian President Putin, Prime Minister Modi reassured about India's emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy as the only means of resolving the ongoing clash in Ukraine.

President Putin and PM Modi also discussed their bilateral ties in the fields of energy, trade, and investment.

In October, the Prime Minister had a meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, pressurizing on the fact that there can be no military solution to the conflict and that putting nuclear facilities at danger could have disastrous consequences.

As per reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi refused to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Russian President made garbed threats to use nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine.