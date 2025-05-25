Russia, Ukraine swap 303 more prisoners, hours after massive drone-and-missile attacks on Ukraine

Kyiv: Russia and Ukraine swapped hundreds more prisoners on Sunday, the Russian defence ministry said, the third part of a major swap that was a moment of cooperation in otherwise failed efforts to reach a ceasefire.

The ministry said each side brought home 303 more soldiers, after each released a total of 307 combatants and civilians on Saturday, and 390 on Friday. The swap was the largest in more than three years of war.

The announcement was made hours after Ukrainian regions came under a large-scale Russian drone and missile attack that killed at least 12 people, according to local officials.

There was no immediate confirmation of the prisoner exchange from the Ukrainian side.