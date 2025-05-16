Russia, Ukraine agree to swap 1,000 POWs each, according to Moscow official

Istanbul: Russia and Ukraine agreed Friday to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war each, the head of Russia's delegation Vladimir Medinsky said after their peace talks ended.

Such an exchange would be their biggest POW swap since the start of the war in 2022.

Medinsky also said Moscow and Kyiv agreed to provide each other with detailed proposals for a ceasefire.

Ukraine requested a meeting between heads of state, and Russia will take it under consideration, he said, adding that Russia is ready to continue talks.