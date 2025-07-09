Russia fires record 728 drones at Ukraine overnight, 13 missiles, Ukraine's air force says

Kyiv: Russia fired a record 728 Shahed and decoy drones at Ukraine overnight, as well as 13 missiles, Ukraine's air force said Wednesday.

Ukraine's air defences shot down 296 drones and seven missiles, while 415 more drones were lost from radars or jammed, a statement said.

The attack mostly targeted Ukraine's western Volyn region and Lutsk, the capital city of Volyn region, in Ukraine's northwest, bordering Poland and Belarus, it said.