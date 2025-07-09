MillenniumPost
Home > Big Story > Russia fires record 728 drones at Ukraine overnight, 13 missiles, Ukraine's air force says
Big Story

Russia fires record 728 drones at Ukraine overnight, 13 missiles, Ukraine's air force says

BY PTI9 July 2025 12:45 PM IST
Russia fires record 728 drones at Ukraine overnight, 13 missiles, Ukraines air force says
X

Kyiv: Russia fired a record 728 Shahed and decoy drones at Ukraine overnight, as well as 13 missiles, Ukraine's air force said Wednesday.

Ukraine's air defences shot down 296 drones and seven missiles, while 415 more drones were lost from radars or jammed, a statement said.

The attack mostly targeted Ukraine's western Volyn region and Lutsk, the capital city of Volyn region, in Ukraine's northwest, bordering Poland and Belarus, it said.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X