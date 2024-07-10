Russia agrees to release all Indians working as support staff to its military

Moscow: In a diplomatic breakthrough on Tuesday, Russia has agreed to India’s demand for the early release and repatriation of Indian nationals working as support staff in the Russian military. This development came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly raised the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his recent two-day visit to Russia.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra announced: “The prime minister strongly raised the issue of early discharge of Indian nationals who have been misled into the service of the Russian Army. The Russian side promised early discharge of all Indian nationals.”

The matter was reportedly discussed during informal talks between Modi and Putin over dinner at the Russian leader’s dacha on Monday evening. Kwatra emphasised the urgency with which Modi approached the subject, stating: “The prime minister raised the issue very strongly that we should try and get all the Indian nationals back to India as early as possible.”

While the exact number of Indians serving in the Russian military remains unclear, Indian officials estimate it to be between 35 and 50 individuals. Ten have already been brought back to India. The Indian government has expressed “utmost concern” over the issue, particularly following the deaths of four Indian nationals in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Last month, India demanded a “verified stop” to further recruitment of Indian nationals by the Russian Army, stating that such activities were not in “consonance with our partnership.” The deaths of two Indians in June brought this issue to the forefront of diplomatic discussions.

The agreement reached during Modi’s visit marks a significant step in addressing India’s concerns. Both nations will now work on expediting the return of the remaining Indian nationals.