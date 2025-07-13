Rural health officer shot dead in Patna

Patna: A 50-year-old rural health officer was shot dead in Patna's Pipra locality, officials said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Surendra Kumar.

The incident took place at Sheikhpura village on Saturday night when Kumar was working in a field, they said.

According to villagers, they heard gunshots from the field, and when they went there, the officer was found lying unconscious with bullet injuries, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO-2) Masaurhi, Kanhaiya Singh, told reporters.

Kumar, reportedly associated with BJP, was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, Singh said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said, adding, further probe is underway.

The incident comes close on the heels of a spate of murders that have rocked the state capital in the last one week.

On July 10, a man involved in the sand mining business was gunned down outside his residence in Ranitalab.

On July 11, an unidentified assailant shot dead a grocery shop owner in Ramkrishna Nagar locality.

On July 4, prominent industrialist Gopal Khemka was murdered in Patna, triggering public and political outrage.

Reacting to the incident, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav wrote on X, "And now, a BJP leader has been shot dead in Patna! What to say, and to whom ? Is there anyone in the NDA government willing to listen to the truth or admit their mistakes? Everyone knows about the CM's health, but what are the two useless BJP deputy chief ministers doing? No statement from the corrupt Bhunja-DK party?"