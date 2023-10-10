RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat offers prayers at Kerala's Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday offered prayers at the famous Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple here, official sources said.

The RSS chief reached the shrine, where Lord Vishnu in a reclining 'Anantha Sayanam' posture is the presiding deity, at 6.40 am, the sources said.

Bhagwat, who has been in Kerala since October 7, arrived in the state for a meeting of the RSS' all India leaders, the sources said.

One of the most prominent temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu in the region, the centuries-old shrine shot into the limelight some time ago with the unearthing of a staggering wealth, including a stunning range of articles, comprising gold ornaments, idols engraved with precious stones, jewels, heaps of solid gold coins and silver and gold platters and lamps, from its cellars.