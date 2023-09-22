RS unanimously passes Women’s Reservation Bill

New Delhi: Parliament approved a Bill for reserving one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women with the Rajya Sabha unanimously clearing it on Thursday. All 214 MPs present in the House voted in favour of it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the MPs for supporting the legislation.



“This is not merely a legislation; it is a tribute to the countless women who have made our nation. India has been enriched by their resilience and contributions,” Modi posted on X as the Rajya Sabha unanimously passed the Bill a day after its approval by the Lok Sabha.

“A defining moment in our nation’s democratic journey! Congratulations to 140 crore Indians. I thank all the Rajya Sabha MPs who voted for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Such unanimous support is indeed gladdening,” Modi said.

With the passage of the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ in Parliament, an era of stronger representation and empowerment for the women of India has been ushered in, he said.

“As we celebrate today, we are reminded of the strength, courage, and indomitable spirit of all the women of our nation. This historic step is a commitment to ensuring their voices are heard even more effectively,” Modi said.

Meanwhile, both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned sine die on Thursday, a day before the scheduled close of the special session.

The Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill — Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam — was moved in Rajya Sabha by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

As in the Lok Sabha, the big debate in Rajya Sabha on Thursday was over the timeline of implementation, which can take place only after census and delimitation that pushes it back by at least six years. The INDIA bloc is in favour of immediate implementation.

The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. It was the first Bill taken up by Parliament after its proceedings during a special session moved to the new building.

According to the Bill, it will come into effect after the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies which will be carried out after the completion of the next population census. At present, women make up nearly half of India’s 95 crore registered voters but account for only 15 per cent of lawmakers in Parliament and 10 per cent in the state assemblies.