RS Chairman rejects AITC member's notice on Vinesh Phogat's Olympic disqualification

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday rejected a notice by AITC member Mohammed Nadimul Haque seeking discussion on wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification at the Paris Olympics, saying it was not submitted as per rules.

After papers were laid in the Upper House, Dhankhar said he had received a notice under Rule 267 from Haque on the issue.

"I tried to reach you. My office got in touch with you. You expressed your helplessness. I have talked to your leader. Please get in touch with him. For a change, I am doing it in the House," the chairman said.

Dhankhar emphasized that such notices would receive his consideration if submitted within the 10 am deadline.

"This not being in accordance with the rules, is not accorded the sanction," he added.

Rule 267 allows for the suspension of regular business to discuss urgent matters.