Rs 5 meals at Atal Canteen and green goals mark Delhi CM’s I-Day address

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hoisted the National Flag at Chhatrasal Stadium and delivered a sweeping address outlining her government’s plans for a cleaner, greener, and more developed Delhi, with major initiatives in infrastructure, housing, healthcare, tourism, sports, and social welfare.

Amid light rain and a stadium filled with citizens, schoolchildren, and armed forces personnel, the CM paid homage to freedom fighters, martyrs, and soldiers, saying, “I bow countless times to the honour, pride, and glory of the Tricolour… Whether in the bone-chilling cold of Siachen or the scorching heat of Rajasthan, our forces protect the nation’s dignity.”

In a major social welfare announcement, Gupta launched the ‘Atal Canteen’ scheme to provide complete meals for workers at just Rs 5, calling it an Independence Day gift to the working class. She also announced the opening of 500 new childcare centres and the modernisation of Anganwadis to support working women. She reaffirmed her pledge to rejuvenate the Yamuna, expand the Metro network beyond its current 400 km—already carrying 50 lakh passengers daily—and provide dignified housing for all slum dwellers. “Not just four walls, these homes will mean dignity, rights, and a secure future,” she said, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support for accelerating Delhi’s development.

The CM set an ambitious environmental goal of making Delhi garbage-free by August 15, 2026, noting that over 50 per cent of waste at landfill sites has already been processed. The ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign will plant 70 lakh trees, while a revised solar policy will boost rooftop installations under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Healthcare featured prominently in her speech, with a target of establishing 1,100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, of which 166 are already operational. In August, five major hospital expansions will add 1,300 beds and modern OPDs. New dialysis, CT scan, and MRI machines have been installed, and 1,500 nurses have been given permanent appointments.

Sports development is also a priority, with Delhi introducing the highest-value state sports awards in India and offering job guarantees for national and Olympic-level athletes. Concluding her address, the CM urged citizens to join the mission for a “Viksit Delhi,” stating, “Our resolve is that every citizen should be healthy, safe, and empowered… With small but strong steps, we will create an independent, developed Delhi that the world will admire.”