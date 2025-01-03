Rohit Sharma’s Test future in limbo

New Delhi: Under fire for poor form and leadership, Rohit Sharma’s Test career faces an uncertain future as speculation swirls over his omission from India’s playing XI for the fifth Test against Australia, starting Friday. Coach Gautam Gambhir’s cryptic remarks about team selection suggest Sharma’s struggles—31 runs in five innings—may lead to Jasprit Bumrah assuming captaincy. Amid murmurs of team discord and mounting pressure, India must win to keep their hopes alive for the Lord’s final against South Africa.