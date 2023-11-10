Rohini Bus Accident: Footage reveals driver getting an epilepsy attack

A CCTV footage has shown that the driver of the bus which ploughed into several parked vehicles in Rohini and left a man dead suffered an epilepsy attack.

The footage from inside the bus showed the driver apparently going through a seizure as the bus goes off road.

The accident occurred on November 4 at Vishram Chowk in Rohini and involved an electric bus of Delhi Transport Corporation.

A man crossing the road was killed in the incident, while another got injured. More than a dozen two wheelers, one car, and one e-rickshaw were damaged.

In the wake of the incident, police had booked bus driver Sandeep Kumar, who during interrogation said he got an epilepsy attack due to which he lost the control of the bus.

Police said the footage shows Sandeep in his seat as the bus goes out of control and speeds up.

The footage also showed bus conductors trying to control the bus.