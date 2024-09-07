Rocket attack on ex-Manipur CM’s home leaves one dead

Imphal: Suspected militants launched two rocket attacks in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Friday, killing one person and injuring five others, as tension escalated in the Imphal Valley region. The latest attacks follow a series of high-tech assaults, including drone bombings, earlier this week, a disturbing new trend in the violence-plagued state.



The first attack occurred around 4:30 am in the Tronglaobi area of Bishnupur district, damaging two structures. Hours later, around 3 pm, a second rocket struck the residence of former Chief Minister Mairembam Koireng in Moirang town, killing 72-year-old RK Rabei Singh, who was preparing for religious rituals at the time. Five others, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured in the explosion and have been hospitalised.

An eyewitness said the rocket hit the wall of the late Chief Minister’s residence and exploded instantly, killing Rabei Singh on the spot.

Security forces have been placed on high alert as the attacks exposed critical security vulnerabilities in the region. “Security personnel have been deployed to the periphery of the valley districts, particularly near Bishnupur and Imphal West, to prevent further incidents,” a central security force official said.

The rocket attacks follow the deployment of drones to drop bombs in Imphal West district earlier this week, the first instance of drone warfare in the state. On September 1, militants used drones to attack Koutruk village, killing two and injuring nine. A second drone attack occurred the next day in Senjam Chirang, injuring three people.

These tactics are unprecedented in Manipur, which has been gripped by ethnic violence since May 2023, leaving over 200 dead and thousands displaced. “This is a new form of warfare for which no one is prepared,” said a local village volunteer. Previously, communities defended themselves with village volunteers against gunfire. Now, with drone and rocket attacks, the situation has become more unpredictable and dangerous.

In response to the escalating violence, thousands of people across five districts of the Imphal Valley formed human chains on Friday to protest the attacks. The Manipur government has also announced the closure of all schools on September 7 due to the unrest.The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a coalition of civil organisations, declared a “public emergency” in the Imphal Valley, urging the public to take measures to protect themselves. “The government cannot be further trusted to protect the lives of people,” COCOMI stated, calling for a united front against the growing violence.