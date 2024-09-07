Road accident in UP claims 15 lives

Hathras (UP): At least 15 people, including four women and four children, were killed on Friday after a roadways bus collided with a van on National Highway 93 in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred when the bus attempted to overtake the van near Kanwarpur village, about 10 kilometres from the district headquarters.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Nipun Agarwal, the accident happened on the Agra-Aligarh national highway. The van was transporting passengers from Hathras to Agra when the collision occurred. Thirteen others sustained injuries and have been admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

The victims have been identified as Irshad (25), Munne Khan (55), Muskan (16), Talli (28), Tabassum (28), Najma (25), Bhola (25), Khushbu (25), Jameel (50), Chote (25), Ayan (two), Sufiyan (one), Alfaz (six), Shoaib (five), and Ishrat (50).

In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed district officials to provide immediate relief and ensure the proper treatment of the injured. Financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each will be provided to the families of the deceased, while those seriously injured will receive Rs 50,000 each.Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu expressed their condolences and announced ex-gratia payments for the victims’ families. Modi also extended his wishes for a swift recovery to the injured, emphasising that the local administration is offering all possible assistance under the state government’s supervision.