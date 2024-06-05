RJD hints at Nitish, Naidu may switch to INDIA Bloc

The RJD asserted on Tuesday afternoon that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu Naidu shared a disdain for vendetta politics, suggesting a potential divergence from the BJP-led NDA.

RJD national spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha highlighted Kumar's previous prediction that "those who came to power will be ousted in 2024" and his role in laying the groundwork for the INDIA bloc.

"We have previously allied with both Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu. We understand their aversion to vendetta politics, which the BJP is often associated with. With Narendra Modi seemingly on the decline, we are optimistic that these two leaders will play a pivotal role in the change of leadership at the Centre," Jha informed reporters.

When questioned about whether RJD leaders, including Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav, were in contact with Kumar, Jha cryptically responded, "Those who need to speak with him are doing so. Our leader Tejashwi Yadav has suggested that Nitish Kumar will make a significant decision around June 4."

He clarified, "I am not appealing to Nitish Kumar or Chandrababu Naidu. I am simply expressing hope based on my understanding of their character."

The JD(U) outperformed expectations in the Lok Sabha polls, leading in 14 out of the 16 seats it contested, surpassing the BJP which was trailing in five of the 17 seats it contested.

In Bihar, the INDIA bloc was leading in only eight out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats, but Jha expressed confidence that the coalition's fortunes would improve, despite his dissatisfaction with the slow pace of counting.

"We have raised concerns with the Election Commission regarding the sluggish pace of counting. In most Bihar constituencies, only 3-4 lakh votes have been counted by noon, despite an average of about 10 lakh votes cast per constituency," Jha stated.

"As the counting progresses, we anticipate a shift in several seats where we are narrowly trailing. However, we urge the Election Commission to adhere to proper procedures and not yield to any external pressures," he added.

Jha also urged INDIA coalition members in Bihar to remain vigilant, as counting could continue late into the evening.

Among the INDIA constituents in Bihar, RJD contested 23 seats and was trailing in all but four, while Congress, which contested nine seats, was leading in two. The CPI(ML) Liberation, contesting three seats, was leading in two.