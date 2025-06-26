Rithala blaze claims 4 lives, leaves 3 injured

New Delhi: Four charred bodies and three injured people were pulled out from the four-storey factory in Rithala, where a massive fire broke out on Tuesday evening, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded around 7:30 p.m. on June 24, prompting a swift rescue and firefighting operation that lasted through the night.

The charred remains of three individuals were recovered post midnight from the first floor of the building, while another body was pulled from the top floor on Wednesday morning. All the deceased victims were burned beyond recognition.

Authorities have sent the bodies to B.R. Ambedkar Hospital for post-mortem and identification procedures.

According to officials from Budh Vihar Police Station, the fire broke out near Gate No. 2 of Rana Complex in the building, owned by one Suresh Bansal. The lower floors of the building were being used for the manufacturing of plastic and readymade bags.

Bansal’s son, Nitin, managed operations on the ground and first floors, while the second floor was rented to a fabric worker identified as Anand, and the third and top floors served as godowns for disposable items, rented out to a 69-year-old man named Rakesh Arora.

Emergency services responded swiftly after a distress call was received at Budh Vihar Police Station at 7:29 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon reaching the site, police and fire personnel discovered flames rapidly consuming the building, trapping several individuals inside.

Rescue operations were immediately launched, and three injured persons were pulled out in critical condition by CATS ambulance teams.

Among the injured were Nitin Bansal (31), son of the building owner, and Rakesh (30), a worker, both of whom sustained 80 per cent burn injuries. A third person, Virender (25), another worker, suffered minor burns.

All three were rushed to Dr BSA Hospital for urgent medical attention. Due to the severity of their burns, Nitin and Rakesh were later shifted to RML Hospital for further treatment.

Despite the deployment of multiple fire tenders, firefighters found it difficult to contain the blaze due to the building’s structure and the presence of highly flammable plastic materials stored inside.

Firefighting efforts continued throughout the night, and by 6:00 am on Wednesday, flames had been brought under control on the ground floors. However, heavy smoke and smouldering fires persisted on the upper levels, delaying the search operations.

Earlier, at around 1:15 a.m., firefighters managed to recover three bodies from the first floor. Later in the morning, the fourth charred body was discovered on the top floor, which was being used as a storage area. All victims were transported by ambulance to Dr BSA Hospital for further legal formalities.

Delhi Fire Services confirmed that the fire was completely doused by morning, although efforts to cool down the structure continued due to residual heat and lingering smoke in the upper levels. A forensic investigation is expected to follow to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Police officials stated that further identification of the deceased is underway, and legal proceedings will be initiated accordingly.

A case is likely to be registered under relevant sections of the IPC, pending the results of the inquiry and forensic analysis.

Authorities have assured that all angles, including negligence and possible violations of safety norms, will be thoroughly investigated.