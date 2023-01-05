Rishabh Pant airlifted to Mumbai 

Star India batter Rishabh Pant is all set to “undergo surgery for ligament tears”, the BCCI stated on Wednesday, effectively ruling him out of competitive cricket for an indefinite period.

Pant has been airlifted from a Dehradun hospital to Mumbai where he will undergo extensive treatment for ligament injuries in the knee and ankle which he had sustained during a car crash on December 30, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a press release.

The BCCI decided to shift Pant to Mumbai by air ambulance since he is not in a position to fly by a commercial airline.

“Rishabh, who is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at Max Hospital, Dehradun following a car accident on 30th December, will be brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance,” Shah said in the release.

As reported earlier, Pant will be treated by noted sports orthopaedic surgeon Dinshaw Pardiwala.

“He will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute and will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital,” Shah said.

“Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout