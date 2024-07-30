Rise in suicide among higher education students alarming, immediate measures required: HC

Noting that the rise in instances of suicide among students pursuing higher education is "alarming", the Bombay High Court on Tuesday called for immediate measures by authorities. A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar also stated that mental and physical well-being was an integral part of a student. The high court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by child rights activist Shobha Panchmukh who raised concerns over the increase in suicide among students. The plea urged the HC to direct the Mumbai University (MU) to issue a circular to all affiliated/associated colleges to rope in counsellors for dealing with the mental health of students. The PIL highlighted inadequate measures for curbing suicidal tendencies among students of higher education.

"Such a situation is alarming and calls for immediate measures by all concerned," the bench said. The bench further said universities are legally obliged to promote a healthy atmosphere and ensure the welfare of students at colleges, universities and institutions under the Maharashtra Universities Act. "The university, in our opinion, is duty bound to take measures to create an atmosphere in college and institutions where instances of suicide do not take place," it said. The bench directed the petitioner to implead the University Grants Commission as a respondent to the plea as several colleges are now becoming autonomous. The HC asked the Maharashtra government, MU, and the Higher and Technical Education Department to file affidavits within three weeks.