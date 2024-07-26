Rijiju hits out at Opposition leaders, says they insulted Parliament by lowering the dignity

NEW DELHI: Even as discussion on the Union Budget resumed on Thursday in both Houses, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday hit out at Opposition leaders, accusing them of insulting the mandate of the country.



Addressing a press conference here, Rijiju said the country wants to see that the discussion on the Budget takes place in a good and meaningful manner. His obvious reference was to a vociferous protest in and outside Parliament by the Opposition INDIA bloc leaders and MPs as they described the Budget as “discriminatory.’’

Rijiju said the way the leaders of some parties commented and the way they gave speeches have insulted the House by lowering the dignity. He called upon Opposition parties to respect the mandate of the people. Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi he said that elections are over and now the focus should be to work towards a Viksit Bharat and hold a constructive discussion on the Union Budget. He alleged that Opposition leaders did not say anything on the Budget; they just indulged in politics and abused the Prime Minister.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister said the floor leaders of political parties should direct the Members not to create a ruckus and have a civilised and sensitive debate in the Parliament.

Rijiju said if the Opposition does not understand, the public will punish them. He said Prime Minister Modi has come to power for the third time because of the public, and the Opposition is trying to change the narrative.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister said the budget should be discussed in the Budget session. He questioned the Opposition running away from discussing the provisions in the budget made for farmers and tribal people.