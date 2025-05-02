Right time for ‘create in India, create for world’, says PM Modi

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Bharat Pavilion at the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), a global gathering aimed at showcasing India’s artistic and technological potential in the creative sector.

Held under the theme “Kala to Code”, the pavilion reflects India’s legacy of storytelling and its journey from traditional art forms to cutting-edge digital innovation. Speaking at the summit, Modi underlined the transformative role of technology in people’s lives but cautioned against the dangers of emotional disconnect in a digital age.

“We must not turn humans into robots. The goal is to make people more sensitive, not more mechanical,” he said. Addressing an audience of creators, industry leaders, and policymakers, Modi called for a conscious use of art and media to promote empathy and social awareness.

The summit, which has drawn participants from over 90 countries, seeks to position India as a global hub for film, music, digital content, gaming, and immersive technology. WAVES is expected to serve as a confluence point for start-ups, innovators, and storytellers.

“Even though the screen size is getting smaller, the scope of storytelling is becoming infinite,” Modi remarked, referring to the changing media landscape. He encouraged Indian artists to take advantage of the global appetite for diverse narratives. “This is the right time for ‘create in India, create for the world’,” he said.

Highlighting government initiatives such as Skill India and dedicated AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics) policies, Modi assured the creative community of continued institutional support. “We are creating an ecosystem where imagination and innovation are not just supported but celebrated,” he said.

The summit opened with a musical rendition of a RigVeda hymn composed by Academy Award winner M M Keeravani and performed by artists including Shreya Ghoshal. Actor Shah Rukh Khan welcomed delegates, while film icons such as Rajnikanth, Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, S S Rajamouli, and Mohanlal offered brief remarks supporting the initiative.

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani also addressed the gathering, forecasting robust growth in India’s media and entertainment industry. “We expect this sector to grow nearly four times, surpassing $100 billion within the next decade,” he said.

Ambani also referred to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, stating, “Prime Minister Modi’s presence here today sends a message of unity and hope. We stand with the families of the victims.” He added, “Modi ji, you have the support of 145 crore Indians in this fight against the enemies of peace and justice.”

With over 10,000 delegates in attendance, WAVES 2025 is being projected as a landmark initiative for global media collaboration. “This is the ‘josh’ of Naya Bharat,” said Ambani. “A nation bold in its dreams and determined to meet global standards.”

The summit will continue through the week with panels, workshops, and showcases highlighting India’s capacity to blend traditional culture with emerging technologies.