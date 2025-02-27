RG Kar incident victim's parents arrive in Delhi to meet CBI Director

New Delhi: Parents of the victim of RG Kar Medical college rape and murder incident on Thursday arrived in Delhi to meet the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The father of the victim said that even after seven months of the incident, the family had not got justice despite fighting for it. He further stated that the he wanted to let the people know that their money spent on tax was being misused. Speaking to media reporters, the father said "Seven months have passed by. There is no sign of justice till now. We have come here to meet the CBI director and our Supreme Court lawyer. We were begging for justice, but now we are fighting for it... We have also sent an email to the Prime Minister and soon we will make it public. We want people to know how the taxpayers' money is being misused..." Further, he said that death certificate of their daughter had not been received yet due to the discrepancies in the document. "We have not even received the death certificate because there are many discrepancies in the documents. We have not even received the death certificate because there are many discrepancies in the documents."

On February 24, CM Mamata Banerjee announced a salary hike for state government doctors and health staff of the state. She made the announcement, after holding a meeting at Dhanadhanya Auditorium, which was attended by the principals of medical colleges, district health officials, and other doctors. Further, the West Bengal Chief Minister speaking at the 'Chikitsar Arek Naam Seva' Program today expressed her heartfelt tributes to the victim of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, who was raped and murdered on August 9, 2024. Further, she urged male doctors to protect their female counterparts as both work together at the grassroots level. CM Mamata Banerjee said, "I have walked on the streets after this incident, and the state government has passed Aparajita Bill. We want proper punishment for the culprits. So that such incidents are not repeated I give the responsibility to my brothers. You protect our sisters. Today men and women are practising together and they are at the grassroot level. "I kept the Health Ministry with me since it is very vast, and its development is not possible for a state minister. Today, there are a lot of fake medicines and fake propaganda through social media. In government hospitals facilities have been started to provide treatment free of cost. We emphasised expanding the gates of the hospital and to provide night shelters," Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister announced that the stipend for interns, house staff, and postgraduate trainees has been increased by 10,000 rupees each. She announced an increase in the salaries of senior resident doctors across all levels by Rs 15,000. As a result, Diploma-holding senior resident doctors will now receive Rs 80,000 instead of Rs 65,000, while Postgraduate senior resident doctors will get Rs 85,000 instead of Rs 70,000.