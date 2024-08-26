RG Kar case: CBI conducts polygraph test on accused Sanjoy Roy

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday conducted the polygraph test on Sanjoy Roy, the accused in the rape and murder of a post graduate trainee (PGT) doctor of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital.



The polygraph test, commonly known as lie detection test, was reportedly completed around 3:30 pm and CBI officials left the Presidency Correctional Home around 3:45 pm. Roy was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Sealdah on Friday after he gave consent for his polygraph test.

On Saturday, a CBI team visited Presidency Correctional Home to check on Roy and select a place for the test. After the plan was finalised, on Sunday morning, CBI brought the equipment for the polygraph test and Roy underwent the examination. However, it is not clear whether Roy passed the test. Roy’s polygraph test was allowed by the court earlier but his consent was pending.

CBI had appealed for the polygraph test of six persons, including the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh. Eventually, Ghosh and five other persons, including a few PGT doctors, gave their consent for the test in front of the ACJM after court had allowed the Central agency to conduct the test.

On Sunday, the polygraph tests of the five persons were reportedly conducted at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake. However, the test results are yet to be found out.

On August 23, the Trinamool Congress in a post on X said that even though ‘10 days, 240 hours’ had passed, the CBI did not make ‘any visible progress’. “It’s clear why: they’re too occupied with stalling the investigation to give @BJP4India time to run a smear campaign against Bengal. While they fiddle, justice for the victim remains on hold,” the party posted on X.

On Sunday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at several places across the city in connection with the alleged corruption in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

CBI raided the residences of RG Kar former principal, Sandip Ghosh, former superintendent Sanjay Basisth, demonstrator of forensic medicine, Debasish Shome along with the medical supplier Biplab Singha.

The anti-corruption unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also searching the residences and offices of those engaged in supplying materials for management and care of patients.

Meanwhile, a meeting that was held between the junior doctors and senior health officials at Swasthya Bhawan on Saturday turned to be a “futile” exercise as the agitating junior doctors refused to withdraw their cease work in RG Kar Medical College and other hospitals and medical colleges.

The junior doctors claimed that they are not going to withdraw their cease work as of now as no significant development has taken place in connection with the probe into the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at the RG Kar.