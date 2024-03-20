Rewari factory explosion: 4 dead, 10 critically injured

In a tragic incident, a boiler explosion at a spare parts manufacturing plant in the district has resulted in the deaths of four workers, with over 10 others currently in a critical state, according to police reports from March 20.

The casualties occurred with three workers succumbing to their injuries at the PGIMS hospital in Rohtak on Tuesday night, and another victim passing away at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, as confirmed by Inspector Jagdish Chander.

The victims have been identified as Ajay (32), Vijay (37), Ramu (27), and Rajesh (38), all hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

The explosion occurred on Saturday at the plant located in the Dharuhera industrial area. Following the incident, a senior police official reported that 40 workers sustained burn injuries. The injured were distributed among several medical facilities, including 10 at the Rewari Trauma Centre, over 20 at PGIMS Rohtak, four at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, and the rest receiving treatment in Dharuhera.

Subsequently, five of the injured workers were discharged from the hospital.

In response to the incident, police initiated a legal case on Sunday, targeting the contractor and other parties involved. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint from Raj Kumar, a laborer from Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh.

In light of the tragedy, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has mandated an investigation led by a sub-divisional magistrate to delve into the circumstances surrounding the boiler blast.