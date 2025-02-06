‘Returned illegal aliens to India’: US Border Patrol chief shares video of shackled deportees boarding flight

The United States Border Patrol (USBP) has released footage of a deportation operation in which Indian nationals were shown being escorted in handcuffs and leg restraints aboard a military aircraft. This deportation marked a significant milestone as the furthest deportation flight to India, underscoring the commitment to enforcing immigration laws.

USBP chief Michael W. Banks shared the update on social media, confirming the successful return of the illegal immigrants to India. "USBP and our partners have successfully returned illegal aliens to India, utilizing military transport for the farthest deportation flight to date," Banks stated. "This mission highlights our focus on swift removals and enforcing immigration laws. If you cross illegally, you will be removed."





A US Air Force C-17 transport aircraft carrying 104 deported Indian nationals touched down in Amritsar on Wednesday. This marks the first deportation of its kind under the Trump administration's second-term crackdown on illegal immigration. The flight, which took off from San Antonio, Texas, landed at Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport.

The deportees hailed from various regions of India, with 30 from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, and smaller numbers from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh. Since the beginning of President Trump's second term, the US has ramped up its deportation efforts, using military aircraft to return illegal immigrants to their home countries, including Guatemala, Peru, and Honduras. India, being one of the farthest destinations for such deportations, is a notable addition to this strategy. Earlier, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had stated that the country would facilitate the return of its nationals found overstaying or residing without proper documentation in the US or other countries.